Beed youth booked for impregnating 33-year-old Gangapur spinster

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Gangapur police have booked a youth for forcing a 33-year-old spinster to undergo an abortion and refusing to marry her. The incident came to light on Wednesday night (March 20).

The name of accused is Pravin Vasant Zawane and he hails from Devinimgaon in the Ashti tehsil of Beed district.

Police said, “The accused Pravin, and the victim (resident of Gangapur) were introduced to each other through Facebook. The written communication between them slowly gained momentum and later on, he expressed his liking for her. The duo then came closer to each other. Taking advantage of the closeness in the relationship, Pravin sexually exploited the victim by offering her tea or water laced with sedatives at different places from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023. In the meantime, the victim got pregnant. The accused offered her pills and forced her to abort the fetus.

The victim then mustered her courage and complained against him at the Gangapur police station on March 20. The police booked the accused and later on transferred the case to Kranti Chowk police station as the crime had taken place in the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.