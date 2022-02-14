Beer amounting Rs 93K stolen from Waluj

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

Thieves broke into a beer shopee in Waluj MIDC area and made of with beer boxes amounting to around 93,000. SA Beer Shopee is situated at Jogeshwari Road in Waluj MIDC area. On Sunday morning, manager Ankit Chandrachak opened the shop and later to the godown at the backside of the shop. He found that the shutter of the godown was bent. When he checked inside, he found that around 35 boxes of beer amounting Rs 93,000 were missing. A case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.