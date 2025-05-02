Before the flag hoisting, the flag of anger!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the eve of Maharashtra Day, the city witnessed high-voltage drama as Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat expressed strong displeasure over administrative lapses, nearly boycotting the official flag hoisting ceremony.

According to reports, The trigger? The omission of the police department’s 33-vehicle distribution from the event’s official schedule. Upset by the oversight, Minister Shirsat confronted senior officials, including the CP, and signaled his intent to skip the May 1st ceremony. His reaction set off a flurry of activity. The district Collector and CP rushed to his residence late at night. The two were locked in discussions with the minister till 1.30 am on April 30, pleading with him to reconsider. After much persuasion, Shirsat relented and agreed to attend the ceremony. To pacify tensions, the administration hastily arranged the inauguration of 33 new vehicles cars, bikes, and buses for the police department immediately after the flag hoisting.

Protocol breach adds to the chaos

The morning event saw another unexpected twist. Traditionally, only the Guardian Minister addresses the gathering. However, this year, three senior officials also delivered speeches, sparking murmurs about a breach of protocol among attendees.

Shirsat breaks silence

Responding to the entire incident, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat said, "I did not want to attend the ceremony. It was not just about the vehicle distribution; there were other issues that made me angry. However, after the district collector and CP repeatedly requested me throughout the night, I decided to attend the flag hoisting."

A wake-up call for the system

The episode underscores a clear gap in coordination between the political leadership and administrative machinery. It raises serious questions about event preparedness and internal communication.