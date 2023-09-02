Begampura committee protests lathi-charge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Begampura Maratha Panch Committee and Sakal Maratha Samaj condemned the lathi-charge on Maratha community agitators at Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna on Saturday. The protest was held at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Chowk, Begumpura. On this occasion president Nanasaheb Pawar, vice-president Kishore Shinde, secretary Prakash Patare, Ashok Vidhate, Suresh Pawar, Yogesh Nanasaheb Pawar and others were present.