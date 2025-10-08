Begum Akhtar Remembered at ‘Ruhani Bazm’ Ghazal night

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “‘Kya Kya fareeb khaye hai , mohobbat ke naam par” these and other soulful ghazals deeply touched the hearts of the audience. On the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of the Queen of Ghazals, Begum Akhtar, the ‘Ruhani Bazm’ ghazal evening organized by the Sahitya Sangeet Kala Manch gave connoisseurs a unique experience of words and melodies. The event took place on Tuesday evening at the Govindbhai Shroff Kala Academy auditorium and received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The program began with the immortal ghazal “Kya Kya Fareb Khaye Hain” in Begum Akhtar’s melodious voice, creating a unique atmosphere in the auditorium. This was followed by ghazals like “Kaise Kah Du Ke Unse Mulakat Nahi Hoti” and “Ab Teri Aankhon Se Barsaat Nahi Hoti”, taking the audience back to Begum Akhtar’s golden era. After each ghazal, the claps and cheers of “Wah, kya baat hai!” created a beautiful connection between the artists and the audience.

Neglected women ghazal singers highlighted

Singer Varsha Joshi was accompanied by Sangeeta Mishra on the sarangi, Amey Thakurdesai on the tabla, Krushnaraj Lavhekar on the harmonium, and Srikanth Umrikar as the reciter. Begum Akhtar’s ghazals reflect musical tradition and dedication. On her birth anniversary, selected ghazals of female singers were performed, making the evening truly melodic and soulful, organizers said.

“Mere Hamnafas, Mere Hamnawa”

The words of Magdum Moinuddin, sung by Chhaya Ganguli i “Aapki Yaad Aati Rahi Raat Bhar”, transported the audience for a few moments into a different world. Pakistani singer Khursheed Begum’s “Kabhi Kaha Na Kisi Ko” expressed the loneliness of unfulfilled love. Begum Akhtar’s famous ghazal “Mere Hamnafas, Mere Hamnawa, Mujhe Dost Bankar Daga Na De, Mujhe Zindagi Ki Dua Na De” perfectly captured the pain in the hearts of listeners.