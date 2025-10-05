Being on a ventilator doesn’t mean death 80% recover fully

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is a common misconception that “if a patient is put on a ventilator, they are as good as gone.” However, this is incorrect. For critically and severely ill patients, ventilators play a vital role in treatment. In fact, 60 to 80 percent of patients on ventilators recover. Practical training and hands-on experience with modern ventilator technology are essential for saving lives. This was the key message at the ‘Masterclass in Mechanical Ventilation’ held at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Dean of GMCH, Dr. Shivaji Sukre . Present on the occasion were IMA President Dr. Anupam Takalkar, Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) city branch president Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, secretary Dr. Rahul Chaudhary, treasurer Dr. Prashant Walse, Head of Medicine Department Dr. Meenakshi Bhattacharya, Dr. Gayatri Tadavalkar, Dr. Suresh Harbade, Dr. Prasad Deshpande, Dr. Suchita Deshpande, and Dr. Shrikant Sahasrabuddhe.

ISCCM National Treasurer Dr. Akshay Chhallani, and experts from Mumbai and Pune Dr. Bharat Jagiasi, Dr. Ravindra Ghawat, and Dr. Khatib Khalid conducted the training sessions.

Participation of 200 doctors

Around 200 doctors, consultants, and postgraduate students participated in this masterclass. Through pre-workshop lectures, hands-on training, and paper and poster presentations, participants gained practical experience with the latest ventilator technologies used in intensive care units (ICUs).

Patient walked home after 1.5 months on a ventilator

Dr. Yogesh Lakkas said, “There are several examples of patients who were on ventilators for one and a half months and later walked home healthy. When oxygen levels drop and lungs fail, ventilators become life-saving systems. There are various modes in ventilators, and they must be used according to the patient’s condition. ICU specialists are the ‘backbone’ of hospitals.”

Photo Caption:

ISCCM city branch president Dr. Yogesh Lakkas felicitating Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre during the workshop. Also seen (from left): Dr. Akshay Chhallani, Dr. Rahul Chaudhari, IMA President Dr. Anupam Takalkar, Dr. Suresh Harbade, and Dr. Gayatri Tadavalkar.