Belgavi engineering students explore entrepreneurship and innovation

Tech Talk workshop organised by Magic under 'Ready Engineers'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 125 engineering students and professors from Belagavi and surrounding areas participated in a special workshop called ‘Tech Talk’ on December 20. Organized by Tata Technologies Group's CSR initiative ‘Ready Engineer’s’ and Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), the workshop aimed to spark interest in entrepreneurship and product innovation among students.

The day featured interactive sessions with industry experts. Abhay Deshmukh, managing director of Shilpin Machine Tools Pvt Ltd, spoke about the potential of entrepreneurship as a career path. Darshan Mule, global head of Chassis Center of Excellence at Tata Technologies, offered guidance on innovation and product development. Rishikesh Dongaonkar, a startup incubated at MAGIC, shared his entrepreneurial journey, inspiring the students with his firsthand experience.

Highlighting the importance of design innovation, Tushar Kanikdale conducted a ‘Product design through demonstration’ session, encouraging students to think creatively and translate ideas into tangible products. Assistant manager of Tata Technologies Siddharth Yawalkar, Magic director Ashish Garde and others were present.