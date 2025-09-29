Bengali Assn kicks off 49th year of Durga Puja with grandeur

#5-day community celebrations at Sagar Lawn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bengali Association, inaugurated the 49th year of Durga Puja at Sagar Lawn, celebrating with devotion, cultural fervour, and grandeur on Sunday.

The event saw the presence of minister for OBC Welfare and Dairy Development Atul Save, and guardian minister Sanjay Shirshat, along with community leaders and dignitaries. The ceremony began with a warm reception of guests, followed by the ribbon-cutting, jointly performed by ministers Save and Shirshat, accompanied by the auspicious blowing of the Shankha. The diya lighting ceremony involved both ministers, the association president Pritish Chatterjee, Durga Puja committee chairman Arun Kumar Sengupta, and other office-bearers.

Agamani Sangeet was performed by Bengali girls and women to welcome Maa Durga. Dignitaries were felicitated with bouquets and honours. Speeches by secretary Prabirkumar Ghosh, president Pritish Chatterjee, and guests highlighted the cultural and social contributions of the Bengali community. The inauguration marks the beginning of five days of spiritual devotion, cultural programs, and community celebration, uniting people in the divine spirit of Maa Durga.