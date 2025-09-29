Bengali Association celebrated Maha Saptami with rituals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bengali Association of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated Maha Saptami on September 29 with religious fervour and community participation. The day marked the start of the key rituals of Durga Puja.

The morning began with the traditional Naba Patrika Snan, a ceremonial bath of a fresh banana plant symbolising the nine forms of the Goddess. The Naba Patrika was placed alongside Ganpati Bappa and Maa Durga, invoking blessings of prosperity and protection.

A Rangoli Competition conducted by Mahua Chakraborty and Susmita Jana added colour to the temple premises, reflecting the community’s artistic and spiritual engagement. In the afternoon, devotees performed the customary Kumro-boli, offering rice pumpkins to the Goddess as a symbol of surrender and devotion.

The Sandhya Aarti in the evening was led by Association President Pritish Chatterjee, Major Rajpal Gaur of the Army Regiment (Chhavani), Durga Puja Committee Chairman Arun Sengupta, Vice President Ratan Bhowmick, General Secretary Prabirkumar Ghosh, Treasurer Gagan Bannerjee, and Joint Secretary Kalyan Bhattacharya. The day ended with a cultural programme, featuring songs, dances, and skits performed by children and families of the Bengali community.