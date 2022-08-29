Beware! Swine flu on rise

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The health machinery is now worried as the number of Swine flu patients is on a rise in the district. The number of patients doubled in just five days. Presently, 31 patients are being treated in the district.

The health machinery is now facing the challenge to tackle Swine flu along with the Corona pandemic. On August 23, the number of Swine flu patients in the district was 12 and on Monday, it was 31. Out of these 17 patients have completely recovered and had been given discharged. The government vaccination drive for the prevention of Swine flu is being implemented. Presently, people with less immunity are being administered vaccines.

Deputy health director Dr Sunita Golhait said, if the symptoms are observed, the patients should not take medicines on their own but should take medical advice from the doctors. They should isolate themselves from family members so that others will not be infected.