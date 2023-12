Bhagwan Anand Mahotsav from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A ‘Bhagwan Anand Mahotsav’ has been organised at Sanmati Samadhi Kshetra between December 22 to 31 and January 1 to 15.

The preparations for the Bhagwan Anantvirya Mahamastakabhisheka ceremony are also in the final stage. The Mahotsav will begin by hoisting of religious flags on Friday. A Mantrasnan will be held on December 23 and Samadhi Mahotsav of Acharya Shri Sanmatisagarji Maharaj will be held on December 24. The Janmangal Mantranushthan will be held on December 25, Yag Mandal Vidhan and GuruKrupa Vrat Sanskar on 26, Shuddhi Garbhakalyan Mahotsav on Dec 27, Janmakalyanak and Jaineshwari Diksha on 28, Diksha Kalyanak Mahotsav on 29, and Mahamastak Abhishek on January 1.