Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav celebrated with devotion

Demonstration of devotion, culture, tradition, discipline in Shobayatra: Multilingual Brahman community unites with cheers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand procession was organized on Saturday evening on Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav by the Brahman Samaj Samanvay Samiti in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which showcased the devotion, culture, tradition, and discipline of the multi-lingual and multidisciplinary Brahman community. The event saw women in traditional dress walking with Mangalkalash on their heads, while some were playing the Mangagauri game, and others wore orange turbans or Puneri turbans. Mai Maharaj of Mai Maharaj Mandir Trust blessed everyone in the chariot as they bowed down in front of the magnificent idols of Lord Parashuram and Tulja Bhavani.

The procession started at Sansthan Ganpati Temple in Rajabazar. The women of Rajasthani Vipra Mandal and Uttar Deshiya Brahman Seva Samiti were carrying Mangal Kalash on their heads. Four Vedacharya Durgadas Mule Guruji, Laxmikant Trivedi, Vishwas Nagapurkar, and Bandu Pujari Guruji were seated in the chariot, while Bhagwan Shankar and Parvati, in the form of a child, also enthralled everyone. The grand appearance of Tulja Bhavani was a sight to behold.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperation minister Atul Save, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Shirish Boralkar, and others participated in the procession. Project chief Anil Mule, committee chairman Milind Damodare, Suresh Deshpande, Mangesh Palaskar, Sanjay Pandey and others took efforts.

Brahmanand band troupe

As many as 250 youths of the Brahmanand musical group created a buzz in the procession by playing Shankhnaad and Dhol. Dressed in traditional attire, these youths carried the flag and performed traditional martial arts winning applause from the audience. The Brahmastra Vadya team also played the drums with equal enthusiasm.