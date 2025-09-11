Bhagwan Patil’s Vansh to be discussed Sept 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A panel discussion on the novel Vansh, written by president Bhagwan Patil of the Ahirani Sahitya Parishad, Dhule, will be held on Monday at 4.30 pm at Vivekanand College.

The event is jointly organized by the Department of Marathi, Language Research Center, and Swaroop Prakashan under the theme "Majhe Lekhan, Majhi Bhumika" (My Writing, My Perspective). Renowned writer and critic Dr Vasudev Mulate will chair the session. Principal Dr Dadasaheb Shengule will be the chief guest, and the discussion will be inaugurated by principal Dr Pralhad Lulekar.