Bhaishree Foundation's 10th mass marriage ceremony on May 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhaishree Foundation, under the guidance of Bhaishree Rameshbhai Patel, is set to host its 10th grand mass marriage ceremony on May 10.

Aimed at extending support to economically disadvantaged individuals, particularly farmers and the underprivileged, this initiative serves as a social welfare endeavor rather than a mere act of charity. Over 611 children of farmers and economically weaker families have been united through previous marriage ceremonies.

The ceremony will be graced by saints, leaders, businessmen and social activists. Interested parties, adhering to government regulations requiring the groom to be 21 and the bride to be 18, are urged to register by March 31. Priority will be given to farmer families. For registration and inquiries, one can contact Kishore Khaire at 9923002862/ Phone: 238388 or visit the mass marriage hall, Bhaishree Chambers, Veer Savarkar Chowk, Jalna. Participants will receive clothing and essential items as gifts. Bhaishree Rameshbhai Patel has requested everyone to spread the word to help needy farmers.