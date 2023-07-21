Bhajan competition at Varad Ganesh temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A bhajan competition was inaugurated at the Varad Ganesh temple on July 20. In all, 30 bhajani mandals have registered for the competition from all over the district. Preparations for the competition which will last till July 26 have been completed. Every day at 5 pm a performance will be held in the cultural hall of the temple. Four Bhajani Mandals will perform Panchapadi, Satvan, Ganapati Bhajan and Gavalan and Bharud. Everyone is allotted 30 minutes. The winning teams will be awarded Rs 3,000, second Rs 2,000 and third Rs 1,000 with a certificate and memento. The organisers have appealed the devotees to participate in the competition.