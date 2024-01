Bhakti Sandhya programme held by Arihant Group

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arihant Group and committee members organized a historic Bhakti Sandhya programme at Mahavir Jain Gaushala Chikalthana on behalf of the Sakal Jain Samaj on Wednesday.

The event featured a Sadhar Bhajan Sandhya of Acharya Vijay Shanti Surishwarji Maharaj, focusing on Guru Bhakti, patriotism, and Gauseva. Hundreds declared support for Gauseva, making the evening fruitful. Gurubhakt Pintu Swami from Bikaner delivered soulful devotional hymns, captivating hundreds of participants. Pintu Swami expressed amazement at the remarkable turnout of thousands of women. The programme witnessed unprecedented attendance, with presidents and office bearers of various organizations from Sakal Jain Samaj in attendance.