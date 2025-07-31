Bhante Gurudhammo Thero passes away at 58

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Buddhist monk Bhante Gurudhammo Thero (58) passed away on Thursday morning, after a prolonged illness.

Thero was known for his lifelong efforts in promoting the teachings of Lord Buddha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. His notable work, The Eighth Wonder of the World: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, earned widespread recognition both in India and abroad. His final rites will be held at 5 pm on Friday, August 1, at the Buddha Leni premises.