Bhante Gurudhammo Thero passes away at 58
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 31, 2025 22:25 IST2025-07-31T22:25:02+5:302025-07-31T22:25:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Buddhist monk Bhante Gurudhammo Thero (58) passed away on Thursday morning, after a prolonged illness.
Thero was known for his lifelong efforts in promoting the teachings of Lord Buddha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. His notable work, The Eighth Wonder of the World: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, earned widespread recognition both in India and abroad. His final rites will be held at 5 pm on Friday, August 1, at the Buddha Leni premises.