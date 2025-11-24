Bhanudas Kulkarni passes away

Bhanudas Dattatraya Kulkarni (80),resident of the TV Center and a retired deputy engineer from the Irrigation Department, passed away on Sunday (23rd) at 11 pm after a brief illness. His last rites were performed on Monday (24th) at 11 am at the N-11 crematorium. He is survived by three married daughters, sons-in-law, one son, a daughter-in-law, six grandsons, and one granddaughter.