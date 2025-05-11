Bharat mata ki Jai and tribute to the army, paying homage to the Martyrs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The peoples united at Kranti Chowk to honour the Indian Army’s bravery and the sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives in service. In response to the brutal killing of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government dismantled terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and forced Pakistan’s surrender after their attack attempt.

The valiant efforts of the Indian Army were celebrated with patriotic songs and the chant of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at Kranti Chowk. Tributes were paid to the martyrs who gave their lives for the country. The event was organized by District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, with a grand stage set up in Kranti Chowk. The centerpiece was the "Veer Jawan Stambh" (Martyr’s Pillar), adorned with a soldier's helmet and a gun. A wreath was placed at the pillar as a mark of respect. The event was attended by Lokmat's Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda, MPs Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Sandipan Bhumre, Dr. Kalyan Kale, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, district collector Deelip Swami, police commissioner Pravin Pawar, superintendent of police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, martyr’s wife Kamal Raju Gaikwad, soldier’s wife Seema Nilesh Thorat, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani, Sumit Khambekar, Rajendra Janjal, Prithviraj Pawar, Mahavir Patni, K. Harshada Shirsat, Siddhant Shirsat, and several ex-servicemen.

During the event, leaders, officials, and citizens waved the Tricolor flag in salute to the soldiers’ valor. Rajendra Darda spoke of national unity, stating, "Today, the entire nation stands united behind the army, putting aside caste, religion, and political differences." Dr. Karad declared, "The Indian Army has taught Pakistan a valuable lesson. If they attempt to threaten India again, we will not rest until Pakistan is erased from the map." Dr. Kale emphasized, "Thanks to the extraordinary valor of the Indian Army, Pakistan had no choice but to surrender. Today, all of India stands together in support of our brave soldiers." Minister Shirsat concluded the event by praising the courage of the armed forces and affirming that the program was a symbol of solidarity with the martyrs.

------------------

Kranti chowk becomes tricolor-painted

Kranti Chowk was illuminated with vibrant lighting and decorated in the colors of the Tricolor. Every attendee held a Tricolor flag, and banners saluting the valor of India’s armed forces for their successful Operation Sindoor were carried throughout the event.

----------------------

Youngsters dance to patriotic songs

The event also witnessed young men and women dancing to patriotic songs, waving their Tricolor flags with pride. Police ensured tight security, with traffic from all directions redirected to alternate routes to maintain order.

---------------

Photo Caption: During the program at Kranti Chowk to honor the Indian Armed Forces, the Tricolor flag was raised while paying tribute to the valor of the soldiers. From left to right, District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Mahavir Patni, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MP Sandipan Bhumre, former Minister of School Education Rajendra Darda, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, former MLA Kailas Patil, District Collector Dilip Swami, and Prithviraj Pawar, among others.