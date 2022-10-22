Bharat Rajput as president of Maha Plastic Manufacturers Assn

Aurangabad:

Industrialist Bharat Rajput was elected as the Maharashtra State president of the Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers Association. A felicitation ceremony was recently organised on behalf of all the industrial and trade associations in presence of State agriculture minister Abdul Sattar. Speaking on the occasion, Sattar said that the Maharashtra government is making efforts to bring investment and provide employment to youths in the State. Organisation including Marathwada Plastic Manufacture Association, Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers Association, Massia, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, CAIT, MACCIA and industrialists were present on the occasion.