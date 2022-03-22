Bharatanatyam performance by MohinI Kelkar wins hearts

Aurangabad, March 21: Age is just the number and it does not come in the way of realising your dream if you have passion. This was once again proved recently when senior industrialist and passionate dance student Mohini Kelkar presented a Bharatanatyam solo performance during a classical dance programme ‘Salangai Pooja’ organised by Devmudraa institute recently.

Salangai Pooja is paying obeisance to the Lord Nataraja and the dancing bells (Ghungroos). Mohini has been passionate about dance from childhood but didn’t get a chance to learn due to many factors like education, marriage and work. But after the age of fifty, she started learning Bharatanatyam initially from Alpa Shah and later joined Devmudraa and has been learning form V Soumyasri and faculty for the last six years.

For the last two years, she really worked hard on her dance technique, stamina and performance. She performed for an hour presenting seven dance pieces. Starting with Gajamukha in praise of Lord Ganesh, she presented Shiva Stuti, followed by dances with live musicians, Sharda Kautvam, Vishnu Stotram, Ram Janmala and Swayamvar zaale siteche songs from Geet Ramayan and Madhurashtakam. While presenting Abhang ‘Kanada raja Pandharicha’ Mohini was joined by Ishita and Ishani Kulkarni. The enthralled audience was impressed by Kelkar’s spirit and energy.

The live music support was provided by Pt Vishwanath Dashrathe on vocal, Yogiraj Pande on Pakhawaj, Dr Girish Kale on flute, Prabodh Joshi on Violin and Nattuvangam was by V Soumyasri Pawar.

The special guest was Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam exponent Dr Rajyalakshmi Seth (Mumbai). Sameer Kelkar and Natasha gave the introduction. Milind Kelkar gave a vote of thanks.