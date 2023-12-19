Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International School celebrated Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav, recently. Girl students of grade 4 and 5 presented the timeless song ‘Mile sur mera tumhara’, showcasing unity in diversity through the power of music. Students delivered speeches in English and Hindi. Teacher Siddiqua Afreen presented Rabindranath Tagore's ‘Lekhan’ in Bengali, accompanied by English translation. Saba Anjum presented Iqbal Ashar's poem Urdu Hai Mera Naam by showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Urdu poetry. Marathi poem Labhale Amhas Bhagy by Suresh Bhat was presented by Sheetal Rathod. Vice principal Neha Mehveen Khan educated the students about the contribution of Mahakavi Subramania Bharti whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav. Student Sheikh Maheen anchored the programme. School director Dr Afsar Khan spoke about how the multiple languages in India co-existed and complimented each other. Supervisors Syeda Humaira Hashmi, Maya Suradkar and creative head Taiyaba Inamdar worked for the success.