Bhavsar community protest against Pakistan government

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 150-year-old temple of Hinglaj Mata in Mithi town in the Sindh province of Pakistan was vandalized by the local government while removing encroachments. This action has hurt the sentiments of the community and Sakal Hindu Samaj and Bhavsar Samaj Kranti Sena protested against the Pakistan government in front of the Divisional Commissionerate on Wednesday.

A delegation also demanded that the Central government look into this matter by giving a statement to divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad. Commissioner Ardad while assuring the delegation said that the said demand will be forwarded to the state government. After that, efforts will be made for fair action in this regard by sending it to the Central government. Founder president of Bhavsar Kranti Sena Abhay Chavan, Amol Masare, president of Sakal Marathwada Bhavsar Sanstha Jagdish Chavan and others participated in the protest.