Bhikajipant Joshi passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2022 07:55 PM2022-09-03T19:55:02+5:302022-09-03T19:55:02+5:30
Bhikajipant Joshi (88), a resident of Swanandnagar and native of Bhokardan died on Saturday. The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar cremetorium in the evening. He is survived by wife, son, 4 daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.