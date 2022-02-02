Bhikchand Thole no more

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Bhikchand Mulchand Thole (83), a senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain community and a resident of N-11 Mayurnagar, Hudco passed away on Wednesday due to old age. He is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. His cremation ceremony will be held on Thursday morning at N-11 crematorium.