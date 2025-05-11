Bhikkhu Sangh takes out grand procession

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhikkhu Sangh took out a grand Dhamma rally on Sunday on the eve of Gautam Buddha Jayanti and Vaishakh Poornima, under the guidance of Buddhist guru Vishuddhanand Bodhi Mahathero in the presence of thousands of citizens.

The participants loudly shouted slogans like ‘the world does not want war, but needs Buddha (who symbolises peace).’ Tributes were paid to the Indian soldiers martyred in the India-Pakistan war.

A grand rally was held in the presence of hundreds of Buddhist monks and Shramner from Phulenagar, Eknathnagar, Nagasennagar, Milindnagar, Kabirnagar, Trisharannagar, Dwarkapuri, Tulsi Housing Society, Mahavirnagar and Pirbazar.

Maitri Buddha Vihar Nagari Vikas Samiti and Ambedkarwadi Bahujan Vikas Samiti, Deepak Nikalje took the rally. Flowers were offered to all the Buddha Viharas in the colonies and the statues of great people on behalf of the Bhikkhu Sangh.

Bhadant Sanghpriya Thero said that every citizen should understand his social commitment and go to the Buddha Vihar every day. Bhante Nagasen Bodhi Thero, Sanghpriya Thero, Bodhidhamma Thero, Bhante Nirvana Thero, Bhante Anand, Prakash Nikalje, Lata Nikalje and all the citizens of the area were present.