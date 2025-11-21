Bhokardan youth nabbed for city motorcycle thefts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Crime Branch has arrested 27-year-old Krishna Narayan Murdkar, who used to come from Bhokardan to the city to steal motorcycles. Four stolen motorcycles recovered over the past few months have been seized from his possession. Two of these had been stolen from the jurisdiction of Harsul Police Station, informed crime branch inspector Gajanan Kalyankar.

In the past two years, motorcycle thefts in the city have increased significantly. While 3 to 5 motorcycles are stolen daily, the police have been criticized for solving very few cases in comparison. Even though around five motorcycles go missing every day, only 2% of such cases were solved last month. Against this backdrop, deputy commissioner Ratnakar Navale instructed the Crime Branch to conduct a special drive to trace stolen motorcycles.

During this operation, assistant police inspector Ravikant Gachche and constable Prakash Gaikwad received information about Krishna. Following this lead, Gachche, Gaikwad, along with assistant police sub-inspector Dilip Modi, constables Shaikh Nawab, Amol Shinde, Ashraf Sayyad, and Vijay Ghughe arrested him from his village.