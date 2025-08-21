Bhombe elevated as additional commissioner CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative development, the deputy commissioner (V), Nandkishore Bhombe, has been given an additional charge as additional commissioner for a prescribed period.

The letter duly signed by the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth on Thursday stated that the additional commissioner Ranjit Patil is going on 16 days earned leave (EL) from August 20 to September 4, 2025. He will also be benefitting three public holidays from September 5 to 7. Hence his leave has been sanctioned.

Meanwhile, during the course of time, Bhombe has been handed over the additional charge for smooth running of the office, stated the order.