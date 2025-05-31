Bhombe joins as CSMC deputy commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Friday evening, the government appointed Nandkishore Bhombe to the vacant post of Deputy Commissioner in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Bhombe has previously worked in the municipal corporation. During a severe and unprecedented garbage crisis in the city, Bhombe, along with the administration, had successfully managed to bring the situation under control.

In recent years, he had been serving as the Chief Officer of the Kannad Municipal Council. The government has now reassigned him to the CSMC. Bhombe is expected to assume office on Monday morning. It is likely that Administrator G Sreekanth will assign him the responsibility of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) section.