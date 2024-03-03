Bhondawe Patil School bags 3rd place in State: ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ initiative’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhondawe Patil Public School bagged the third position in the entire State under the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala’ initiative.

This competition was organised at tehsil, district, division and State levels for schools. Around 1.3 lakh schools from the State participated in this contest of 100 marks. Bhondawe Patil School of Bajajnagar implemented all the rules and activities to compete in tehsil, district and division and achieved first place while securing third place in the State.

Independent committees were appointed to collect information on various activities and fill it through a link provided by the government.

It implemented many activities including beautification of the school, participation of parents, students and teachers in school projects, sports competitions, guidance lectures and literacy campaigns.

Committees observed at every level that Bhondawe Patil School competed in the competition until the State level and won the third position in the State. School education society president Hanuman Bhondawe, Secretary Meenakshi Bhondve, Principal Ravi Dabhade, Vice Principal Sarmishtha Dutta expressed joy over the selection. They gave the credit of their success to students, teachers, alumni and parents.