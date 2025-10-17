Bhujbal is senior leader; what should I say about him: Minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s Water Resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Friday (October 17) said, “ The state government has consistently maintained that the reservation granted to the Maratha community has not been taken from the OBC community. Even today, that stance remains unchanged.”

Taking a dig at minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is holding OBC rallies in Beed opposing the Maratha reservation, Patil commented,"What can I say about him, he is a senior leader."

Patil was in the city today to attend the regulatory meeting of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC). He interacted with the media on the occasion.

When he was told that OBC leaders have become aggressive following the government resolution dated September 2. A major rally is being held today in Beed. Patil reacted saying, “No community’s reservation has been taken away and given to another. The Chief Minister and we have repeatedly informed the OBC leaders about this." He declined to comment further on the OBC rally.

Regarding the Maratha reservation issue, Patil said that cases are pending in court and the government will present its stand appropriately. The government is committed to speeding up the Maratha reservation process, he assured.

In response to a question, Patil also underlined that action is underway regarding the Hyderabad Gazette and other related documents.