Bhujbal, who is a cabinet minister, is criticizing which government?

Questions Sambhaji Brigade spokesperson Dr Shivanand Bhanuse

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra state food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal criticized the state government at a meeting of OBC community at Ambad in Jalna district. Perhaps, since he is a cabinet minister in the state government, he seems to have forgotten that he is a part of the government, said Sambhaji Brigade's state spokesperson Dr Shivanand Bhanuse here on Friday.

Dr Bhanuse said that if Bhujbal does not agree with the decisions of the state government, he should leave the cabinet or the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should expel Bhujbal from the cabinet for taking an anti-government stance, and show him that this is real democracy. Bhujbal strongly criticized the State Backward Classes Commission appointed by the state government, Justice Sandeep Shinde's three-judge committee appointed for Maratha reservation, Justice Gaikwad Commission and the functioning of the state government in the gathering at Ambad. Bhanuse said that Bhujbal being a part of the government, criticizes the state government. This is a big surprise. If he doesn't like the role of the state government, he should resign immediately.

Don't deliberately create communal tension

OBC leader Prakash Shendge said that if you are going to topple Bhujbal, we will overthrow 117 Maratha MLAs. If the MLAs do not speak on Maratha reservation in the upcoming session, we will bring down everyone including Bhujbal. This is the Maharashtra of Shivaji, Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. The Sambhaji Brigade also warned that people should not deliberately create discord here.