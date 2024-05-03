Bhumre ahead in campaign expenditure in Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency

Election expenses reported to Election department as candidates freely spend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the election campaign for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency gains momentum, candidates have been observed spending their campaign funds liberally. A report submitted to the Election expenditure report of the district election department reveals that 37 candidates have disclosed their campaign expenses as of May 3. The election inspector (Expenditure) will verify these expenses in accordance with the Election Commission's instructions. Moreover, after the commencement of the campaign, expenditures incurred subsequent to filing nomination papers will be scrutinized as per the commission's regulations. Each candidate is subject to a campaign expenditure limit of Rs 95 lakh. However, candidates Abdul Azim Abdul Aziz Shaikh and Jagannath Ugle have yet to submit their expenses, and they will be notified accordingly on Saturday.

Bhumre, Jalil, Khaire, Jadhav, and Khan leading

According to information obtained from the election department, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, the candidate from the Mahayuti, has reported campaign expenses totaling Rs 8.46 lakh, securing the top position in terms of expenditure. Following closely behind is MIM candidate MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who has spent Rs 3.84 lakh. Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Chandrakant Khaire ranks third, having incurred expenses of Rs 2.70 lakh, while independent candidate Harshvardhan Jadhav stands at fourth place with an expenditure of Rs 2.12 lakh. Afsarkhan Yasinkhan, the candidate from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, is in fifth position, having spent Rs 2.03 lakh.

Expenditure incurred by other candidates:

- Sanjay Jagtap: Rs 13,395

- Manisha Kharat: Rs 20,370

- Suresh Phulare: Rs 37,810

- Khaja Qasim Shaikh: Rs 27,275

- Babangir Gosavi: Rs 38,350

- Devidas Kasbe: Rs 12,800

- Arvind Kamble: Rs 28,508

- Ravindra Bodkhe: Rs 26,195

- Sanjay Shirsat: Rs 25,100

- Surendra Gajabhare: Rs 25,607

- Pratiksha Chavan: Rs 13,940

- Jagannath Jadhav: Rs 64,300

- Vasant Bhalerao: Rs 17,100

- Panchsheela Jadhav: Rs 14,420

- Sangeeta Jadhav: Rs 14,000

- Nitin Ghuge: Rs 26,000

- Narayan Jadhav: Rs 33,831

- Meena Singh Awadhesh Singh: Rs 25,550

- Prashant Avhale: Rs 25,208

- Madhukar Tribhuvan: Rs 13,970

- Manoj Ghodke: Rs 30,500

- Dr Jeevan Singh Rajput: Rs 34,163

- Bharat Kadam: Rs 27,287

- Arjun Galphade: Rs 16,010

- Sandeep Jadhav: Rs 17,625

- Latif Khan: Rs 26,620

- Sandeep Mankar: Rs 12,950

- Abdul Bagwan: Rs 26,100

- Bhanudas Sarode: Rs 25,400

- Vishal Nandarkar: Rs 26,000