Bhumre holds election meeting at Konkanwadi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The name of Shinde-group’s minister Sandeepan Bhumre is leading in the race of aspirants seeking nomination as the official candidate of Maha Yuti for the Lok Sabha election from Aurangabad Constituency.

The official announcement is yet to be made, but the minister has started the election preparations from the contact office of the MLA Sanjay Shirsat at Konkanwadi Chowk today. The meeting was held in the aeroplane-shaped cabin built in the office.

Shiv Sena’s spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, district chief Rajendra Janjal, Ramesh Pawar, and Bharat Rajput were present on the occasion.

Claiming that he would be contesting the LS polls Bhumre while speaking to the media persons on Monday said, “ The local constituency will be spared to Shiv Sena only. The chief minister will decide on the selection of the candidate. Meanwhile, the seat-sharing negotiation is still underway. We will elect the Maha Yuti candidate, may he hail from any of our allying parties.”

He also mentioned that the meeting has been called to discuss and plan the election strategy. The party’s campaigning office will be opened at the old Hotel Ashoka ground, on Jalna Road. The name of the candidate from the local constituency will be declared in a couple of days.

When asked whether the name will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Bhumre replied, “ It the is chief minister’s prerogative to declare the name of the candidate. We will not be able to speak on it as of now.”

Venue changed at 11 th hour

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held at Bhumre’s office in Sutgirni Chowk at Garkheda. All the MLAs and the district chief were also invited at the same location. However, considering the rush of visitors coming to meet him Bhumre then suggested conducting the meeting at the office of Shirsat. Accordingly, he reached the office and the meeting was held in the aeroplane-shaped cabin of the Shirsat’s office.