Chairman and MD of Harman Finochem

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sardar Bhupinder Singh Manhas, the chairman and managing director of Harman Finochem and former president of the Sachkhand Gurdwara board of Nanded, passed away on Friday. Manhas (74), succumbed to a prolonged illness.

He was the founder of Harman Finochem and a dedicated pharma professional for the past 30 years. Under his guidance and support the company has achieved magnificent milestones. Manhas earned a master’s degree in science. Harman Finochem Ltd, has its offices in Shendra, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, and is well-known for its global presence. Manhas was a key figure in the industry, renowned for his successful endeavors and philanthropic contributions. Notably, his role in supporting the CMIA's corona fight initiative will be remembered as a significant milestone.

Manhas also held directorship positions in other notable companies, including Well Worth Medicines Pvt Ltd, Sanskar Info TV Pvt Ltd, and Idiscovery Finochem Ltd. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and grandchildren. The final rites will be conducted at the Hindu Smashan Bhoomi 5, Bandra East, Mumbai, on Sunday.