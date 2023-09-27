Bicycle thief arrested in Waluj

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a bicycle thief and seized 20 stolen cycles from him on Wednesday. The arrested has been identified as Ashish Nandu Kamble (19).

PSI Deepak Rothe received the information that a youth is searching for customers to sell bicycles at Bazartal in the Sajapur area. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, second PI Ganesh Tathe, the police team including API Gautam Wavale, PSI Rothe, Dhiraj Kabliye, Yashwant Gobade, Hanuman Thoke, Suraj Agrawal, Avinash Dhage and others laid a trap and arrested Ashish. During interrogation, he confessed that he had sold around 20 bicycles and still had around 20 bicycles with him. The police seized these cycles.