Bicycles distributed to 30 students under ‘Mayechi Savali’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bicycles were distributed to 30 students of S B School in Bidkin under the ‘Mayechi Savali’ initiative being implemented by SB Education Society (SBES).

Industrialist Sanjay Daunde, SBES president adv Dinesh Vakil, General Secretary Dr Shrirang Deshpande, Joint Secretaries Adv Rameshwar Totla and Dr Ulhas Shiurkar, member of the Governing Body Dr Milind Konarde, chairman of the School Committee Kisanlal Totla, headmaster Dharmendra Yeole, Sarpanch Ashok Dharme and Upsarpanch Kiran Gujar were present.

Industrialist Daunde said that he is contributing to social, educational and religious work only because of the values instilled in him by the school.

Adv Dinesh Vakil appealed to residents of Bidkin to take the initiative for the development of the school.

Dr Shiurkar and adv. Totla also expressed their views. Sunil Londhe conducted the proceedings of the programme while Raju Shinde proposed a vote of thanks.