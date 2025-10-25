Bidkin: PCR to four in Tanmay murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A dispute over a banner in Bidkin led to a violent group clash that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Tanmay Chormare, during treatment on Friday. The Bidkin Police have registered a case in the matter, and four accused were produced before the court on Saturday, which remanded them to five days of police custody.

The incident occurred near the Bidkin bus stand area on Thursday (October 23) when a fight broke out between two groups over the placement of a banner. Tanmay Chormare, who was seriously injured in the brawl, died during treatment. Based on a complaint filed by Tanmay’s uncle, Yogesh Dane, the Bidkin Police registered an FIR late Friday night against 30 to 35 people. The murder created tension in Bidkin village, prompting increased police presence in the area.

Police examined CCTV footage and subsequently arrested Rishikesh alias Chiman Jadhav, Rahul Thange, Sagar Thange, and Pradeep Thange. Another suspect, Santosh Thange, was injured during the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a police guard has been stationed.

The four arrested youths were produced before the court on Saturday and were remanded to police custody. The investigation is being carried out under the guidance of deputy superintendent of police Sunil Patil by assistant police inspector Nilesh Shelke.