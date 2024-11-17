Big guns campaigned aggressively for candidates in Central Constituency

By Mehboob Inamdar(

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many big guns did aggressive campaigning for their candidates in Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency (107).

The Constituency has 24 candidates in the fray. Over 3.66 lakh voters in the constituency will decide the fate of these candidates on November 20. Pradeep Jaiswal ( ShindeSena and Mahayuti) is a sitting MLA and BJP Mahayuti candidate from the Constituency. The prominent candidates who may be decisive in the fray are Balasaheb Thorat ( Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nasser Siddiqui (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Vishnu Waghmare (BSP) and Javed Qureshi (VBA).

PM Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis campaigned for Mahayuti candidates including Pradeep Jaiswal while UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray held a public meeting to canvass for their candidates of various Constituencies from the district including Balasaheb Thorat.

Asadduin Owais and Akbarudding Owaisi addressed public meetings and took padayatra as part of campaigning for their party’s candidate Naser Siddiqui. Vanchi Bahujan Aghadi leaders adv Prakashant Ambedkar and Anjali Ambedkar, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi and others conducted public rallies for their candidates.

Memes & rumours being spread in Central Constituency through social media

Fake videos depicting a candidate's withdrawal of nomination, supporting a particular candidate, and religious leaders supporting a candidate are being made viral on social media. Memes are also being posted to encourage voting or campaigning. This might have an impact on Muslim-dominated areas voters of Aurangabad Central Constituency.

Names of the candidates are as follows; MLA Pradeep Jaiswal ( ShindeSena), Suhas Dashrathe (MNS), Balasaheb Thorat (Uddhav Sena), Nadeem Rana (Majlis-e-Inquilab), Nawab Ahmed Shaikh (BRSP), Dr Pramod Duthde (Prahar Janashakti Party), adv Babangir Gosavi (Hindustan Janata Party), Muzammil Khan (Social Democratic Party of India), Sachin Nikam (Republican Sena), Nasser Siddiqui (AIMIM), Sunil Avcharmal (Republican Party of India (Reformist), Surendra Gajbhare (Marathwada Mukti Morcha), Sandeep Jadhav (People's Party Of India (Democratic), Abbas Shaikh, Kanchan Jamboti, Jaywant (Rebel) Oak, Mohammad Yusuf Khan, Mangesh Kumawat, Mahant Vijay Acharyaji, Shakeel Ibrahim Syed, Suresh Gaikwad and Hisham Usmani (all Independent candidates).

Kishanchand Tanwani who was UBT withdrew the decision to contest the election to ensure Jaiswal’s victory. Pradeep Jaiswal who has experience as an MP and MLA is trying his luck for the third time. AIMIM has fielded Naser Siddiqui for the second time from this Constituency. He had lost the election from Pradeep Jaiswal with a margin of more than 13,800.