Bihar wins, Kranti Chowk echoes with celebration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BJP-led alliance registered a strong victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. Celebrating this success, the city BJP unit gathered at Kranti Chowk, where they distributed sweets and danced traditional phugadi while chanting slogans.

Throughout the election period, the atmosphere was charged with accusations between the ruling and opposition parties over alleged vote theft. This kept the entire nation’s attention fixed on Bihar. Exit polls had predicted an NDA victory, and by Friday afternoon, as counting progressed, it became clear that the NDA would return to power.

OBC welfare minister Atul Save said the people of Bihar had voted for development and recognized the work done, which resulted in this victory. MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad said the win reflects the transformation brought about in Bihar. MLA Anuradha Chavan, city BJP president Kishor Shitole, Anil Makariye, Sheikh Hafeez, Shalini Kunde, Varsha Salunke, and others were present during the celebrations at Kranti Chowk.