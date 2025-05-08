Bike rally, procession today to mark Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap Singh, the Maharana Pratap Singh sarvajinik jillha utsav simiti will organize a bike rally at 8 am on Friday.

A grand cultural procession will also take place in the evening, announced committee president Subhash Meher via a press release. The rally and procession were finalized during a meeting held recently at the Maharana Pratap Singh Garden in Cannought Garden, Cidco. The session was presided over by Subhash Meher, under the guidance of memorial committee president Kawarsingh Bainade. The morning bike rally will begin from Maharana Pratap Singh Garden, N-5, Cidco, and pass through Chistiya chowk via Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Jai Bhavaninagar chowk, and Cidco bus stand, before culminating at the starting point. In the evening, the main procession will commence from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial near TV Centre and proceed via Dhanwai Hospital, Baliram Patil School, Bajrang Chowk, and Chistiya Chowk, concluding at Maharana Pratap Singh Garden, N-5, Cidco. The rally will feature live demonstrations of martial valor, including traditional swordplay, stick and spear combat, and acrobatic rope stunts. Key attendees during the preparation included Secretary Ajabsingh Shihre, Amarsingh Pardeshi, Totaram Bahure, Bhagwansingh Todwat and others.