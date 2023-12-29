Bike-rider crushed to death by container truck

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a motorcycle rider died and two others riding pillion sustained grave injuries after the vehicle on which they were travelling was dashed by a container coming from opposite direction, near Karmad village, at 1.30 pm on Friday (December 29).

The deceased have been identified as Samarth Bhanudas Burkul (21, Takali Mali in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil), while the names of injured are Ganesh Navnath Burkul (18) and Abhishek Pandit Dobhode (18, both residents of Takali Mali).

The trio left the village on one motorcycle (bearing number MH 20 DS 3341) for Karmad. While attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of them, they came in front of a container (MH 23 AU 7716) coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the accident was so severe that all the three of them sustained grave injuries.

Acting upon the information, Karmad police station’s Shivaji Madewad, Vijay Jarwal, Dadasaheb Dhawale and Vinod Khillare reached the spot. They rushed the injured victims to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the doctors declared Samarth as dead on examination, while the other two are undergoing treatment.

Samarth was a single child

It is learnt that Samarth was the lone child to his parents. He was working in a factory situated at Shendra MIDC. Hence he was the lone bread-winner of the family. A pall of gloom descended in the village over his sudden demise.