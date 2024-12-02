Bike-riding trio assaults hotel manager

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A hotel manager was chased and brutally assaulted by three individuals on a triple-seated bike. The attack occurred around midnight on Saturday at the Choradia petrol pump along the Alhiyanagar Highway.

The hotel manager has been identified as Sainath Bhanudas Sutar (Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar-1). Sutar, after finishing his work as usual on Saturday, dropped the hotel owner at her residence in Cidco Mahanagar-1 on his bike at approximately 12.15 am. He then started heading towards his own home in the city. While on route, one of three individuals standing by the roadside threw a wooden stick at Sutar, attempting to knock him off his bike. Realizing he was being attacked, Sutar sped off on the Ahilyanagar Highway to escape and stopped at the Choradia petrol pump seeking help.

The attackers, riding a Splendor bike (MH 20 DY 7846), chased Sutar, accused him of harassing their sister, and brutally beat him with a stick. Sutar sustained injuries to his head, hand and back, and as he bled, the assailants fled at high speed. Sutar immediately informed the hotel owner, who rushed him to a private hospital in Cidco for treatment. A case was registered with the MIDC Waluj police on the night of Sunday.