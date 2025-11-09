Bike thefts surge in city: Five stolen in a day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The wave of two-wheeler thefts continues to rattle the city, with five bikes reported stolen on Saturday from different areas. Police said three motorcycles were taken from hospital parking lots, while two were lifted from outside the owners’ houses.

Amol Kantaram Dake of Khadgaon (Paithan taluka) lost his bike (MH-20-FT-0997) from Udgire Hospital’s parking on November 7. The next day, Kamlesh Baburao Chavan of Cidco N-6 reported his motorcycle (MH-20-DG-1408) stolen from the Sanjivani Children’s Hospital premises. Similarly, Shehbaz Sameer Siddiqui of Chishtiya Colony found his bike (MH-20-GB-0147) missing from outside MGM Hospital’s gate on November 4. Meanwhile, Rohit Rajendra Chavan of Swami Vivekanand Nagar (Cidco N-12, Hudco) discovered his bike (MH-20-EP-6755) stolen from outside his home on November 7. In another case, Laxmikant Sahadev Surase of Shambhunagar (Shahanurmiya Dargah area) lost his motorcycle (MH-20-BG-5269) from outside his Balapur home overnight. Two cases each have been registered at Jawaharnagar and Cidco police stations, while one has been filed at Mukundwadi police station. Police teams are investigating.