Biker attacked with knife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcyclist was injured after being attacked with a knife by an unidentified person near Salim Ali lake on Thursday night. A case has been registered at the City Chowk police station in connection with the incident. Complainant Shaikh Mohammad Laik stated that one of the two persons who arrived on an motorcycle attacked him with a knife on his shoulder, causing injuries. Assistant police constable Pawar is investigating the case.