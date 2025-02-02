Biker injured in Collision
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 2, 2025 10:40 PM2025-02-02T22:40:03+5:302025-02-02T22:40:03+5:30
A young man, sitting on his bike by the roadside and talking to a friend on the phone, was injured when a speeding car hit him on Friday afternoon in the N-11 area.
The victim, Soham Ramchandra Deshmukh (Mitmita) later received a threatening call from the car driver's father, who warned, "Don't mess with me, or I'll deal with you." The vehicle involved bore the registration number (MH-20-EG-2757). Following the incident, the City Chowk Police have registered a case against both the car driver and his father.