Biker injured in Collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man, sitting on his bike by the roadside and talking to a friend on the phone, was injured when a speeding car hit him on Friday afternoon in the N-11 area.

The victim, Soham Ramchandra Deshmukh (Mitmita) later received a threatening call from the car driver's father, who warned, "Don’t mess with me, or I’ll deal with you." The vehicle involved bore the registration number (MH-20-EG-2757). Following the incident, the City Chowk Police have registered a case against both the car driver and his father.