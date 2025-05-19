Biker killed in collision with pickup truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcyclist was killed instantly after colliding with a speeding pickup truck on the Pachora to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar state highway near Dongargaon on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vitthal Kisan Ghule, 37, from Barkatpur village, Kannad tehsil. Vitthal Ghule was riding his motorcycle (MH-20-DW-9610) from Barkatpur towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. At approximately 12:15 AM, a pickup truck carrying PVC pipes, speeding towards Nachanwel, collided with Ghule’s motorcycle near Dongargaon. The impact was so severe that Ghule suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot. The pickup truck overturned and landed on the roadside following the collision.

Upon receiving the information, officers from Pishor Police Station promptly arrived at the scene. With assistance from local residents, Ghule’s body was shifted to Pishor Rural Hospital. After completing the post-mortem examination, his last rites were performed in Barkatpur.

Photo: Scene of the accident near Dongargaon