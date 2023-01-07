Bioeconomy imp for environment protection

Aurangabad: “Human activity has effects on climate during the last century leading to an increase in greenhouse gas emission. This has in turn increased in earth’s average temperature and climate change which have an impact on food security and migratory flows, biodiversity and rising sea levels. Bioeconomy is important to protect the environment exploitation of natural resources and enhance biodiversity,” said Arun K Pandey, vice chancellor of Mansarovar Global University of Bhopal.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day national conference organised on ‘Bio-diversity Conservation’ by the Department of Botany of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday as part of the diamond jubilee celebration of the department.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the inaugural ceremony. Dr Ashok Chavan, the department head, Dr Sudeep Roy (Indore) and others were seated on the dais.

VC Dr Arun K Pandey said that bioresources are non-fossil biogenic materials that are renewable and biodegradable in a sustainable manner. He said that the resources meet the basic needs of humans for food, shelter, fibre, biomedical and fuel. Former departmental teachers were also honoured. Convener Dr Arvind Dhabe, Dr Milind Sardesais (Pune), Dr Shrikant Mane, research students and employees were present.