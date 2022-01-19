Biometric attendance in the divisional sports complex

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

District collector Sunil Chavan on Wednesday ordered biometric attendance compulsory for everyone coming to the divisional sports complex. Chavan inspected the complex and reviewed the facilities.

He said that RFID and biometric attendance should be made compulsory for every citizen entering the complex. This is necessary in terms of security. Also digital attendance of every player, coach, and citizen should be recorded. Such a system should be set up in various places. Funds will be provided for the installation of CCTV cameras where necessary in the premises of the complex as well as for other necessary facilities. Many players practice here. Various sports events are organized in the complex. Citizens regularly come to the complex for morning walks. He directed to set up state-of-the-art facilities for the safety of the players as well as the general public in the complex. Additional collector Dr Anant Gavhane, deputy director U Morale and Sachin Puri were present.