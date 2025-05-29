Biometric attendance mandatory for 11th-standard students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department decided to strict implement biometric attendance for the students of 11th standard from the coming academic year.

It may be noted that most of the seats of 11th standard are filled in rural colleges while seats remain in city colleges. One of the reasons is that students from rural colleges attend private coaching classes and remain absent from the classes. Because of this, junior colleges take additional seats for admission. The biometric attendance was made compulsory last year, but, was not implemented effectively.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department has decided to make biometric attendance mandatory for students of classes 11th and 12th as per the rules. This will cause problems for students who attend classes without going to junior colleges. Officials from the School Education Department said that if the students do not attend college, they would face problems while filling the examination application form.

Prakash Mukund, the Deputy Director of Education (division Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) said that attendance for students in classes XI and XII is mandatory.

“Otherwise, the concerned students will not be able to apply for the examination. The order given by the Education Department in this regard will be strictly implemented,” he added.